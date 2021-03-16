Cinders, our blue heeler mix, disappeared from the back seat of our pickup the afternoon of Feb. 22 from the Sky Lakes parking garage.
Our search included OIT's campus, where their patrolling officer told us our dog had run by her headed for the hills behind their geothermal buildings. She had tried to coax Cinders close enough to catch her, but no luck. We gave her our contact information and we hunted and called, but nothing.
Later that night, the next officer on duty called that he was looking at her, tried to coax her to him, she wouldn't come, but she was still in his headlights so come now! We got right there only to have her see me hurrying to her and calling, but again was too afraid to come. We lost her in the dark and had to eventually go home alone.
Officers still kept us informed of any sightings, and other folks using those trails caught glimpses of her at times. We hunted and called and days were going by, but Cinders wouldn't even come for a hamburger that our daughter tried to coax her with the evening of Feb. 26.
We had notified everyone we could think of, posted a sign at the trails parking lot, left food, water and a shirt with our scent on it in the area, and kept trying. We had gotten a call that she was possibly a dog sighted in the Lowell Street area not far away, but didn't find her.
Due to folks, many we didn't know, sharing her picture and information, I caught up with Cinders at the main canal near the YMCA the afternoon of March 6. So many tears and happy kisses as she realized it was mom with the food bowl on the other bank and she came to me.
OIT security, Sharon, our daughter Tina, Gary, dog control, Brittania, Sherry, and many others, bless you all! Our heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you for your prayers, support, miles walked, and sharp eyes, and because our town shared and cared our girl is home safe and healthy.
Lew and Pam Erickson
Klamath Falls