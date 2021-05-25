Last Saturday I had the misfortune to trip and fall in front of Ross Department Store. A kind man standing nearby helped me to my feet, gathered the merchandise from my torn bag and was solicitous as to my wellbeing. I decided I needed to sit, calm down and collect my wits.
Two lovely young women exiting Ross came over to inquire as to my wellbeing. One immediately called 911 voicing her concerns about an elderly woman who had fallen. These kind and gracious women stayed with me throughout the episode.
The medics arrived and were also kind, professional and thorough in their evaluation, offering me a ride to the emergency department.
Later that afternoon I talked to my older brother who lives in California. He had experienced a bad bicycle fall several weeks earlier, injuring his shoulder. None of the passing cyclists on the bike path stopped or offered help.
I am thankful for the kindness of strangers.
Kate Murphey
Klamath Falls