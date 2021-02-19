I would like to commend the tribes on their most generous offering of COVID vaccines to the Klamath County population.
It was all very structured so that everyone who drove in was placed in the parking area such that when it was your time, they were brought into the building in the order of your arrival. A feat unto itself — organizing that parking lot in this manner.
In the building, the women very efficiently had you complete the paperwork and then brought you into a large room where you were placed in a group by alphabet letters – each group had 11 people. I later learned this was so each group would be brought back for the vaccinations in order of arrival and there were 11 shots in each vial. Again, efficiency.
Once you were vaccinated, you waited with your group while the two people who gave the injections completed the cards showing we received the vaccine and stamped on the back was the date we were to come back for the second shot. This took about 15 minutes, the time required you wait to be sure there are not any allergic reactions. Then we were shown the way out where they had bags full of snacks, fruit snacks and a drink to go.
I was very impressed with the whole situation and I think the Tribes need recognition and our gratefulness for this endeavor. It took a lot of time and money to get this as efficiently arranged as it was and I am very appreciative of their generosity.
Sandi Dunn
Klamath Falls