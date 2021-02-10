I've been reading about the property tax issue between the county and Wilsonart, and it seems something was missed early on. There were three key players involved on the county end of the preliminary negotiation with Wilsonart.
Early on, one of these representatives or someone working under them may have informed Wilsonart they would only have to pay a $30-$50K annual community service fee in lieu of property taxes for 15 years. According to a letter from Wilsonart dated Jan. 25, they were surprised to find out the county/city was going impose a $175,000 fee instead.
I cannot understand how this vital step was not completely transparent and settled on long before Jan. 25. Was there no contract signed by all parties prior to even breaking ground regarding the payment of taxes and fees?
If the deal that was agreed on moves forward, it will cost this county much needed revenue, and possibly shift deficits to the local taxpayers. One proposed solution was to honor the inadequate deal so the county would save face with future developers. To me, this is not the answer.
You go back to the table and negotiate a better deal and if you don't get it, suffer the consequences. Wilsonart knows this was almost too good a deal to be true when they accepted it and surely should be willing to compromise. Get your best civic negotiator on this and renegotiate this deal.
It seems the three of the individuals know who misspoke on this strategic process, but won't name names, but should. Is our society of accountability gone these days? I hope not.
KT Mulvey
Klamath Falls