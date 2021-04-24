Discover Klamath, the county’s tourism marketing experts, recently persuaded the Klamath County Board of Commissioners to place a motel (transient room) tax increase on the May 2021 ballot.
The Discover Klamath plan would have boosted tourism marketing and include an allocation to support Klamath museums. That would have been great for our museums that operate on a shoestring budget. The fairground’s share of the motel tax was established in 1978 and has never and will never change, whatever the outcome of the election.
Unfortunately, the county commissioners decided to eliminate the specific allocation Discover Klamath recommended for our museums. Instead, the commissioners inserted the phrase “county services” into the funding formula.
Specifically, Klamath taxpayers will not have a say in how $250,000 of the motel tax money is spent each year. That amount will annually go into the county’s general fund that will strictly be decided by three individuals who make up 0.004 percent of more than 68,000 Klamath citizens.
That is not what I consider good civic governance. If the commissioners want another $250,000 annually for the county, they should be specific about it and not try to sneak it under a measure that supports tourism. I recommend voting No for the proposed commissioner’s version of the motel tax measure and urge the county to restore the original formula proposed by Discover Klamath and place it on the November 2021 ballot.
Pamela Slinker
Klamath Falls