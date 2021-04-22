A flawed motel tax measure will appear on our May primary ballot. Voters should turn it down — and hope the county commissioners fix the measure before putting a better one back on the ballot in November.
The current measure allocates 30 percent of the new revenue to unspecified County Services. In other words, Commissioners would have around $300,000 annually, to spend however they wish. They would not have to spend it on tourism. Perhaps our current commissioners have a plan for how to use the money. If so, they haven't said. Either way, future commissioners could spend it however they want.
Our group wants all the money to support our tourism economy. For instance, the 2006 motel tax measure did that by preventing closure of the Klamath County Museum and boosting county-wide tourism marketing. That measure also created a tourism grants program that has benefited Spence Mt., Winter Wings, the Favell, Merrill Bluegrass Festival, Downtown Piano Project, Zip Line, Bonanza Chili Festival, Ragland’s Big Screen, Kruise of Klamath, the Klamath Freedom Festival and many, many more. Requests for grant funds always exceed available funds. But sadly the current measure allocates no additional money to tourism grants.
We hope the commissioners will consult with elected officials in the city, where the bulk of motel taxes are collected, and then put forward a measure that allocates all the dollars to tourism and specifies how it will be spent.
It’s a bad deal. Let’s do it right. It matters.
Kate Marquez
Chair, Citizens for Responsible Government
Klamath Falls