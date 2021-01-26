Everyone wants to complain but I rarely see a helping hand, so let me offer one.
When we shop locally with businesses owned by people who live here in the valley, these are your neighbors who are employing your neighbors. They are not sending their profits off to New York, to enrich someone’s stock portfolio but instead spend that money locally by reinvesting into your community.
They are the ones who support the Little League Teams as well as 4-H and many other community projects. Think about that as you get ready to order groceries, something online, that next hamburger or pizza because it may affect the person living next door to you.
John Holm
Medford