I have known Judge Alycia Kersey for many years. I was a sergeant at the Klamath County Jail and a lot of my duties were centered around transporting to and from court, and working closely with the District Attorney’s office and Klamath Defenders Service, and I’ve worked with Alycia in both.
Working with Alycia was wonderful because she has a strong sense of professionalism. She will be an excellent leader in Klamath County.
Judge Kersey has shown to be fair, and extremely knowledgeable of local and state laws protecting the rights of defendants as well as holding them accountable. I am confident she will be decisive and will give out appropriate punishments as well. Alycia understands that situations can be much more complex then they first appear, and uses her education, prior career experience, and level-head to gain perspective.
She not only upholds the laws and Constitution, but she is an asset to the people of Klamath County for her time spent with Friends of the Children and the Council for Aging in Klamath and Lake County as well as other volunteering throughout Klamath County. Judge Kersey will continue to protect the Klamath way of life that we have all come to love, and she will inspire the younger generations to strive to do the same.
I fully support Alycia as our Klamath County Circuit Court Judge, and hope that you will join me in voting to keep Judge Kersey this November.
Chuck Collins
Klamath Falls