Please join me in supporting Jon Hobbs for Klamath County School Board, Zone #3.
One of my first jobs was working for Jon and Lauren at “Poe”tential Farm—moving irrigation pipe. I learned a lot about what it’s like to have a job and work for someone else. Thanks to people like Jon and Lauren, I have reached a great milestone in my life that I’m extremely proud of. I have passed all the qualifications to begin working as a police officer for the Medford Police Department, and will begin there this month.
Jon has worked with many of my fellow Bonanza graduates, and many have gone on to get great jobs. Jon will make a great addition to the Klamath County School Board.
Eric Salazar
Medford