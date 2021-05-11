South Suburban customers: Do not be fooled.
The opposition to South Suburban Sanitation District's two proposed projects is trying to replace the two current board members with two new board members. These two gentlemen know nothing about running this sanitation district. They have proven this in their campaign, as well as at a meeting they recently spoke at. The only reason they are running for these positions is to stop the two proposed projects.
Fact: In the 1960s, the board members had the foresight to start saving for these projects.
Fact: The state does not want their water in the river any longer.
Fact: The farmers in the projects desperately need/want the water.
Fact: The public that lives near the projects that oppose these projects do not pay South Suburban Sanitation District sewer bills.
Fact: The other options are more expensive than these two proposed projects.
Fact: Guess who is going to pay for more expensive options? You, South Suburban Sanitation District customers (not the opposition).
Fact: If these board members are replaced your rates will go up substantially.
Fact: These types of projects are done all over the U.S. and the world successfully for many years.
Fact: If these practices were so bad, how is it this water is used on many prestigious golf courses?
Fact: There was not protesting when the opposition built their homes and subdivided farm ground. ·
Fact: Check your shampoo ingredients for the same chemicals that are present in the treated water.
Andy King, Delores King, Grant Knoll, Dan McFarland and Ken Schell
Reeder Road group
Klamath Falls