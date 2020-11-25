I commend the medical professionals, tribal leaders and others who have spoken out against the county commissioners and Sheriff Kaber’s stance on new state mandates. COVID-19 is not a political issue, it is a health and social issue. This is a time to work together for the greater good.
One would expect our elected officials to lead by example: wearing masks at all public gatherings and supporting the efforts of officials and our healthcare experts and providers to quell the monster that is COVID-19.
I understand local leaders’ concern for our economy, but following the state mandates does not negate having an economy that can survive the pandemic. In fact, I believe that if each of us adheres to the mandates, accepts the concessions needed and actively supports local businesses, we can, as a community, survive this challenge.
We have done this before. One must only look back to the concessions made during World War II, such as rationing and forgoing comforts and luxuries. We can make similar sacrifices.
Yes, we have a robust healthcare system, and through our personal actions we can keep it that way. This is no time to risk drawing down its strength or depleting it. Properly wearing a mask and following other guidelines will help insure we maintain our robust healthcare system, a vital community asset.
To help our local economy, leaders should demonstrate what each of us can do to help control COVID-19, not stand against state requirements. They should encourage us to follow state mandates, support as many local businesses as possible, and give to local charities. A healthy community and a robust healthcare system can promote a viable local economy.
Banding together, making sacrifices for the greater good, that is what healthy families do, that’s what prosperous communities do, that’s what strong nations do.
Paula Phillips Long
Klamath Falls