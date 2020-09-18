Superintendent search should be public process
Amid the confusion of restarting schools during the COVID pandemic, on Monday night the Klamath Falls City School Board made a very important announcement: Superintendent Paul Hillyer will retire on June 30, 2021. Klamath thanks Superintendent Hillyer for his years of service.
In finding a successor, the school board should emulate the city’s successful process for hiring police chief David Henslee: Appoint an advisory panel of local leaders to help assess candidates and pass on recommendations to the board, who would make the final decision.
The reason to include community leaders is simple: School quality doesn’t merely affect student success, important though that may be. Good schools also affect economic development, since businesses want a pool of educated employees. Schools affect public safety, since better-educated children are less likely to fall into crime. And high-quality schools help Sky Lakes and OIT recruit doctors or professors who want a quality education for their kids.
I’m sure that leaders of KCEDA, Sky Lakes, OIT, the air base and other local organizations would be willing to help in this important project. Everyone in Klamath Falls has a stake in high-quality schools. Let’s get everyone involved in choosing a new schools superintendent.
Andrew Biggs
Klamath Falls