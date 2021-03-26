As I read the articles in this newspaper regarding the situation at OIT, one question comes to mind. The faculty is asking for a substantial pay increase which, according to University statements, would compound to a nearly $9 million increase over the next three years.
Who will fund this increase? It will be borne by the students in increased tuition. I do not question the necessity of a pay increase, but is this amount realistic? And it seems to me the timing is wrong.
Countless students are working, either full-time or part-time to fund their education. Due to the COVID situation, many of those job opportunities have been lost. A significant number of the local businesses that provided those jobs are hanging on, hoping to survive. Some students have received scholarships to help with the cost. If the cost goes up, the scholarship dollars will have to be supplemented even more. In essence, a salary increase of this size and at this time would short-change the students and place an undue financial burden on them.
Presently, OIT is one of the very few universities with increased freshman enrollment.
Numerous universities have closed their doors permanently, including Concordia in Portland. Meanwhile, the OIT faculty salaries have remained steady during the COVID lockdown and none of this union’s members were furloughed.
If the faculty decides to strike, again the students who are paying for this education will be negatively impacted.
The faculty are dependent on the students to have their jobs. Fewer students would mean even fewer resources to fund faculty salaries. How many private sector businesses were able to give their employees salary increases during the past year? I hope the faculty will prioritize the students in this negotiation.
Alan Eberlein
Klamath Falls