I have known Phil Studenberg professionally for going on 40 years.

I can sincerely say that in that time I have found him to be one of the finest human beings I have ever had the pleasure of knowing and working with. He has come to be one of the staunchest supporters of Klamath Falls and brought a ton of heart and empathy to the city council during his term. I know he is solidly in support of what is the “right” thing to do without concern for the political impact it may have on his re-election.

Klamath Falls would be hard pressed to find another council member possessing the singular traits of Phil Studenberg. As an aside, he is wicked smart, too.

I wholeheartedly support Phil for re-election to his position on the city council.

Richard Garbutt

Klamath Falls

