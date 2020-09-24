I have known Phil Studenberg professionally for going on 40 years.
I can sincerely say that in that time I have found him to be one of the finest human beings I have ever had the pleasure of knowing and working with. He has come to be one of the staunchest supporters of Klamath Falls and brought a ton of heart and empathy to the city council during his term. I know he is solidly in support of what is the “right” thing to do without concern for the political impact it may have on his re-election.
Klamath Falls would be hard pressed to find another council member possessing the singular traits of Phil Studenberg. As an aside, he is wicked smart, too.
I wholeheartedly support Phil for re-election to his position on the city council.
Richard Garbutt
Klamath Falls