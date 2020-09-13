Four years ago, Phil Studenberg committed to voters that as a member of the city council he would work to being new businesses to town, tap new revenue from safe marijuana regulation and tackle the integration of mental health, housing and criminal justice.
Phil has kept his promises. During his tenure, Klamath Falls has opened the Downtown Holiday Market, Sugarman’s Square, Klamath Commons Park and the Marriott Fairfield Inn.
The city has broken ground for the Balsiger Project, an innovative public-private partnership of retail stores and residences. The vacant Safeway mall now houses TJMaxx, Planet Fitness and the Natural Grocer. The city takes in $300,000 annually in new revenue from marijuana dispensaries, which supports city services. And, Phil is working with Red Road to Wellness to increase housing options.
Phil did what he said he would. His next priorities for the city are high-speed internet access for all city businesses and residents, enhanced community policing reforms and tackling homelessness.
Phil has earned our trust. Let’s re-elect Phil Studenberg and keep a good city council team moving forward.
Jody Daniels
Klamath Falls