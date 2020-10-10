Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Phil Studenberg has done a fine job in his first term on the Klamath Falls city council, and should be sent back to do more good work.

Phil is a man of few words, and if you’ve ever gotten an email from him, you know they’re rarely longer than three words.

But rather than spend his energy talking, Phil actually gets things done. He is a man of great integrity, open-heartedness and compassion and, as his signs say, common sense. What more could we want?

Phil is good for our community. The voters in Ward 1 should vote him a second term.

Sally Wells

Klamath Falls

