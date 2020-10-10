Phil Studenberg has done a fine job in his first term on the Klamath Falls city council, and should be sent back to do more good work.
Phil is a man of few words, and if you’ve ever gotten an email from him, you know they’re rarely longer than three words.
But rather than spend his energy talking, Phil actually gets things done. He is a man of great integrity, open-heartedness and compassion and, as his signs say, common sense. What more could we want?
Phil is good for our community. The voters in Ward 1 should vote him a second term.
Sally Wells
Klamath Falls