My patients often ask, “How do I know which COVID-19 vaccine to choose?”
My reply: “The best vaccine for you is the first one you can get.”
I received Moderna; my wife received Pfizer, and I will gladly give my daughter the first vaccine available when she’s eligible. All three FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective. In fact, they’re more effective than many of the routine vaccines that have been widely utilized for years.
Remember, the FDA requires vaccines be at least 50% effective — all three are way above that threshold. Attempting to compare the “numbers” for these vaccines isn’t very useful because the studies were done in different places, on different people, at different points in the pandemic. It’s like comparing apples to oranges. They’re just different, but each is good for you.
This raises another concern I hear frequently from patients: “How do I know the vaccines will protect me against new variants?” This is a valid concern, but not a great reason to delay getting vaccinated.
Lots of research is being done to test each vaccine against the numerous COVID-19 variants that have been popping up worldwide, much of which has been optimistic. Vaccine manufacturers are actively testing “boosters,” some of which are being customized to fight the most dangerous variants more effectively. Vaccination cannot guarantee you won’t get infected with COVID-19, but it does substantially lower your risk of becoming hospitalized with or dying from COVID-19.
Please get the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine available to you. Unless you are under 16 years old, you are eligible now. There is no “perfect” vaccine. They’re all pretty darn good and the faster we all get vaccinated, the better. I’m tired of watching patients die from an illness that is now largely preventable. Please do your part to protect yourself and our community.
Matt Peters, MD
Klamath Falls