Since many of us believe that the Klamath River hydroelectric dams deserve to be saved from destruction, and deserve some improvement for fish passage at those dams, some of us are yet seeking ways for preservation and improvement of those dams.
Here's a quick inexpensive plan to accomplish that: The federal government purchases the dams, possibly quite inexpensively because the dams are currently slated for complete destruction.
Iron Gate Dam's hydroelectric turbine is removed from the dam; one or both hydroelectric turbines of Copco 1 Dam are also removed. The turbine removals are so that the water flow turbine feed tubes that fed water to the removed turbines are used for downstream-only fish passage.
Fish sorting and fish elevator tubes are installed at Iron Gate and Copco 1 dams to provide optional fish sorting, with fish elevation over those dams, and may be installed at Copco 2 Dam at J.C. Boyle Dam, to supplement the currently adequate — though amenable to improvement — J.C. Boyle Dam fish ladder.
The Iron Gate and Copco 1 dams' water flow turbine feed tubes, which this plan removes turbines from, are fitted with deeper reservoir intakes, so that fish both may pass upriver and downriver through that installed fish ladder, and fish are safely prevented from entering Copco 2's turbine canal.
Also, Iron Gate Fish Hatchery is retained, to supplement salmonid reproduction.