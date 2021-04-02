Like so many others who have written in support of Nagi Naganathan as president of Oregon Tech, I am a donor and supporter of OIT.
Nagi has done a great job of expanding the capacity and outreach of OIT, and is very personable when talking to the community and donors. However, he has not been a great communicator to the outstanding faculty of OIT. I know many of the faculty as friends and neighbors and am father of a professor who left, because the problems of communication that predate the current administration, which have gotten worse. OIT has lost several fantastic professors in the last few years.
It is the magnificent faculty that makes OIT a world class institution. The faculty senate is the voice of the faculty. A unanimous vote cannot be ignored by the board. As the former director of a medium size institution, I was very busy dealing with all the financial and administrative duties. The faculty sent a representative to speak to me and suddenly I found that I had been making unilateral executive decisions that were expeditious, but I was not listening to my faculty. I had to make changes so that the faculty knew they had my ear. It was not easy.
The OIT faculty are some of the best teachers in the world. They have lost confidence in their leadership. Hiring a new president is better than trying to recruit new faculty, which is already difficult for any institution, but impossible if there is a cloud over a university’s administration.
Leading a university is primarily listening and collaboration with the entire faculty. Authoritarian decision making for short-term exigence does not result in long-term benefits.
Hopefully the “cooling off period” will help the faculty and the administration to find a solution to the most pertinent issues, but finding a new president has become paramount.
Ralph Eccles
Klamath Falls