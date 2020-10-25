As I settle into the final weeks of the election, I feel I must reach out to our community and discuss the issue of the stealing of the Democratic Biden/Harris signs.
I first want to say I believe most of the Republicans in Klamath Falls are decent and honest people. Some Republicans have come into our campaign office and expressed their disappointment in fellow Republicans and have apologized for their behavior. Some even offered a donation to cover the cost of the sign.
I believe there is a small number of Republicans in Klamath Falls that are trying to paint a poor image of the Republican party and are doing this by vandalizing property while stealing the Democratic political signs. I have been shown videos of the actual crime and I am appalled when I see that it is young boys and girls that are jumping fences and committing a crime.
And what is even more disappointing is the driver of the vehicle is being driven by an adult. These young people need to understand that stealing and vandalizing personal property is a crime. I am not angry at the children – I am angry at the adults that are teaching and using young people to commit their crimes.
The Klamath Falls image has once again been tarnished. What I can say to all the thieves that have committed the crime of stealing our political signs — ‘You can steal our signs, but you cannot steal our vote.’
Valerie Lenardson, Chair
Klamath County Democratic Party