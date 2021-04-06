Like many of you, I have noticed fewer people wearing masks lately as if everything was back to normal.
COVID fatigue has set in and we all just want this pandemic to be over. With vaccines rolling out it's easy to believe that we can relax our guard and coast to the finish line. But it's not over and the virus has it's own schedule.
In the United States, the COVID-19 virus has a fatality rate of 1.8%, meaning that 18 out of every 1,000 people diagnosed with COVID will die.
As a nation, that fatality rate is fairly low. In Mexico, 9% of those infected die. In Yemen, 19.8%.
It's easy to come to the determination that poor countries would have a higher death rate due to a lack of medical care, but that would be only partly true.
Germany is a modern country with excellent health care. The fatality rate there is 2.7%. Italy also has modern medical services. Their death rate is 3%.
There shouldn't be any difference between the United States and any other first world nation.
What that tells any thinking person is that the virus has mutated, as we know, and that those variants are more prevalent and more lethal. If we have learned just one thing this past year, it's that what's "over there" will come here.
Now is not the time to relax our discipline.
We're all in the same boat in this pandemic and the only way to get back to normal is to man the oars and row in the same direction.
Viruses need a host to replicate and the easiest way to defeat one is to deny it that host. That means masks, social distancing, hand washing, avoiding crowds and vaccinations.
Wear your mask, get your shot and don't share their air. Let's get this over with.
Scott Palmer
Klamath Falls