State should let restaurants reopen safely
I am writing this in regards to our governor continuing to shut down our restaurants in Klamath County.
For two and a half months Gov. Brown has kept them closed because the COVID numbers are not going down. It is quite clear that the restaurants are not to blame for the COVID numbers continuing to go up as they have been closed and when they were open they have complied with every rule they were given back in May before they could open.
Getting their business up to the COVID rules in order to stay open for indoor dining cost these places a lot of money, and for what? To get shut down again for something that is no fault of theirs.
Reno, Nevada, is functioning nicely with reservations only for indoor dining, masks worn to the table and any time you are up from your table and social distancing.
What clearly needs to be done here if the COVID numbers are an issue is close the grocery stores, as they are not complying to the mask rules by any means. So they have the mask required upon entering sign out front. What a joke is that? There is not a single person walking around in the store to watch and address the people who no longer have the mask on.
I guarantee if the grocery stores get shut down, the managers and the public will get the clue on the mask mandate and maybe those COVID numbers will begin to decrease. Unfortunately we cannot keep anyone from their gatherings, but as far as the economy goes all for one, one for all.
Shut the grocery stores down and lets see what happens then. How fair is it to punish the restaurant industry for what is more than likely coming from the grocery stores?
Sabrina Higgins
Klamath Falls