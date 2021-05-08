Mother’s Day is close, so we went and put flowers on my wife’s parents grave at Eternal Hills Cemetery recently
The pictures show how the rodents have taken over, no grass, no grounds upkeep either. The Klamath Falls officials, commissioners and Oregon mortuary and cemetery board should all hang their heads in shame for allowing this cemetery to fall in such disarray.
It’s a disgrace to the citizens of Klamath Falls to have this eternal resting place of their loved ones to sit in limbo because of the politics in this state. The previous owner Robert Gordon should not be allowed to repurchase this cemetery again — it is his fault the cemetery is in the condition it is in now. Why would any one allow this lowlife to conduct business in this community again? Why is it taking so long to get this issue resolved?
Lana and Bob Shaw
Klamath Falls