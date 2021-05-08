Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Eternal Hills

Eternal Hills cemetery

 Submitted photo

Mother’s Day is close, so we went and put flowers on my wife’s parents grave at Eternal Hills Cemetery recently

The pictures show how the rodents have taken over, no grass, no grounds upkeep either. The Klamath Falls officials, commissioners and Oregon mortuary and cemetery board should all hang their heads in shame for allowing this cemetery to fall in such disarray.

It’s a disgrace to the citizens of Klamath Falls to have this eternal resting place of their loved ones to sit in limbo because of the politics in this state. The previous owner Robert Gordon should not be allowed to repurchase this cemetery again — it is his fault the cemetery is in the condition it is in now. Why would any one allow this lowlife to conduct business in this community again? Why is it taking so long to get this issue resolved?

Lana and Bob Shaw

Klamath Falls

Tags