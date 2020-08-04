As a school board member and parent, I know firsthand that our schools are facing unprecedented challenges.
While all school districts and educators have learned to adapt to online learning, they face an even greater threat once they are given the green light by the state to return to the classroom: costly COVID-19 lawsuits.
Did you know that schools can be sued if a student, parent or educator gets sick, even if they are following all of the state’s public health guidelines? Did you know they can be sued simply for enforcing the state’s mask mandate?
Schools are trying to do the right thing and take every step to protect the students, teachers and families in their communities, but they are fearful that just one of these unfair lawsuits could bankrupt them. The Legislature must pass COVID-19 liability protection legislation in the next special session to allow our kids to get back to the classroom and our schools to keep their focus where it needs to be: on keeping our kids and communities safe.
Tina Perez
Klamath Falls