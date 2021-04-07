I fully support Oregon Tech president Nagi Naganathan. He is bringing economic development to Klamath Falls. He has facilitated Oregon Tech investments approaching $100 million, increased the number of students attending the school and built an advisory think tank comprised of industry leaders throughout the Northwest.
Simply said, he’s done more for Oregon Tech and Klamath than the last three presidents combined. Dr. Nagi is a man with a vision.
I worked a fair bit with one of Naganathan’s predecessors — the one whose goal was to essentially move Oregon Tech’s headquarters to the Wilsonville campus. That’s not a goal I can get behind. I also can’t get behind a union bent on dividing us. Given the tremendous strides that Oregon Tech in Naganathan’s three short years, a potential vote of no confidence from the faculty, will only tarnish public confidence in an institution that otherwise is on the rise. Now is the time for Klamath to come together.
Mark Wendt
Klamath Falls