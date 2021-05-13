Money. That’s what this boils down to?
The opponents of the SSSD sewage projects have continuously argued that their health, well being, and safety is most important, yet the proponents of the SSSD projects want to keep going back to how an alternative to placing 95 acre ponds of recycled water outside of people’s front doors is the most cost effective solution? How do you know? Where is the cost analysis from the SSSD? What’s the cost of constructing the pipeline down the OC&E trail? What’s the cost to build the two lagoons? What’s the cost of maintenance to make sure they don’t leak? What’s the cost of the irrigation system and the wind monitors? What’s the total cost of the land acquisition (including non refundable deposits)?
If you can truly answer all the above questions then, why is it that putting these deplorable projects outside of the district, in the front yards of fellow citizens who don’t want it there, really the best decision? And why do these leaders at SSSD refer to these neighbors as outsiders?
Let’s get into the ethics here. The community as a whole will be affected by these projects the way they’re proposed. The planning commission and the county commissioners have both said these projects are terrible for the community and unanimously voted to deny both the recycled wastewater irrigation project and the sewage sludge (biosolids) project. Four applications denied.
The citizens who will be most affected by it are being told that their opinions don’t matter because they aren’t in the district. These citizens have offered at least 9 alternatives to this project, yet the SSSD keeps saying, this is the most cost effective solution. Why haven’t the alternatives been honestly explored? These alternatives could benefit the entire community, not just 5 or 6 farmers who aren’t in the district.
Sherry Hutchinson
Klamath Falls