I have spent a lifetime in stewardship of the precious land and water resources in the Klamath Basin and fully understand how decisions we make can impact both. South Suburban Sanitary District (SSSD) has asked the county to permit them to spread class B sewage sludge and spray class C and B water over approximately two thousand acres of land, many miles away from their base of operations. In my experienced opinion after a lifetime caring for land and water here in the Basin, I think that proposal is a terrible idea.
Michael Koger and Kevin Harter have not only expressed a willingness to work towards a plan that will help many irrigators that are in desperate need of water, but they are eager to begin the work that will make it happen. That is why I am supporting the community-wide effort to ring in a change in leadership at the South Suburban Sanitary District by supporting Michael Koger and Kevin Harter in their campaigns to win the two seats up for election.
The Klamath County planning commission voted unanimously to reject the terrible SSSD plan to spread sewage sludge and effluent on nearly two thousand acres of prime agricultural land.
The Klamath County Commissioners also voted unanimously against the SSSD plan out of concern for the health and safety of the community, especially those whose family homes back up to the proposed sites and whose drinking water could be impacted.
Michael Koger and Kevin Harter also reject SSSD’s proposal and agree with the planning commissioners as well as the Klamath County commissioners, and that is why I support their campaigns.
Ryan Kliewer
Klamath Falls