As a current board member of SSSD I support Jim Bellet and Charles Dehlinger for re-election to the board. I would also like to correct several recent statements made in the Herald and News.
It was stated in a letter to the editor that “recycled water is not the norm”, yet according to DEQ there are at least 140 recycled water projects throughout Oregon on small, mid, and large-scale projects. Locally, we have successful projects in Malin, Merrill, Tule Lake, Lakeview, Bonanza, and La Pine.
It was also stated that the district was intentionally not sharing board meeting minutes and financial information. Our website was hacked and when we reset the website, we lost almost a year's worth of information. Unfortunately, we did not catch this right away, but corrected it immediately upon discovery. However, during the brief time the information was missing from the website anyone could have requested the desired information by contacting the district.
The district’s plan for land application or recycled water is the best of a variety of options for the ratepayers. Providing Class A water to Klamath Drainage District has been claimed to be a better solution. However, according to the DEQ regional solutions center liaison, it is “a regulatory longshot." It is not currently allowed by state regulations. The district is not willing and does not have the time to gamble on a “longshot."
Current rates are low and will be further reduced once the District completes the land application project. Other options will be more expensive. The District has been very fiscally responsible with over $30 million in the bank.
I urge the voters to support our well researched project. It will provide water in a sustainable way for the long term and provide stability for ratepayers going forward. Elect Charles Dehlinger and Jim Bellet and allow them to continue to serve you.
Mike Griffith
Board member
Klamath Falls