Some local radio stations are airing announcements that say one cat can produce 468,000 offspring in five years, and dogs can produce far more. This not not accurate information, though it has been circulated for many years in an effort to scare the public into spaying and neutering pets. This is doing a disservice to our cats and dogs.
The truth is that many cats never live to sexual maturity. Many cats birth sick and dying kittens due to disease and poor nutrition. Hundreds are killed in animal shelters and by dogs and man, including poisoning and drowning. This is the information the public needs to hear, and will help motivate them to spay and neuter their pets.
Your local animal shelters deal with the result of endless and thoughtless breeding, but are silent. They should share just how many animals they kill every year with the public.
We think this motivating information would save lives. The public and more veterinarians would become engaged in supporting spay/neuter programs.
That won't happen, however, if our community doesn't demand it. It has to be a joint effort. Otherwise, our depressing local animal cruelty will continue.
