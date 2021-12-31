Letter: Southern Oregon man who Dec 31, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jared Schmeck has put Klamath Falls on the map for cursing at President Biden on a Christmas Eve phone call. He has brought shame to your small city and especially to your true Christian citizenry.The mayor as well as all of Klamath Falls Christian churches should denounce his actions. Schmeck, who claims to be a Christian, is anything but. John ParkerNew Orleans, Louisiana Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jared Schmeck Politics Christianity Biden Mayor Shame John Parker Christian Church Citizenry Tweets by HeraldandNews Trending Sergeant in sheriff's office faces charges of sexual abuse, harassment From hate crimes to cold medicine, many new Oregon laws take effect Jan. 1 Kepner's collection of steam locomotives sold to coastal railroad Snow turns to frigid temperatures in basin, region Bullmania returns for New Year's Eve Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Aggie Sports Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Video Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Ravens Updated Dec 25, 2021 Check out some of the top performances from the Green Bay Packers' 31-30 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. 1:04 Watch now: Packers coach Matt LaFleur says ‘we always celebrate victories’ after his team survives a close call to clinch NFC North title Updated Dec 26, 2021 Watch now: Packers coach Matt LaFleur says ‘we always celebrate victories’ after his team survives a close call to clinch NFC North title 1:04Updated Dec 26, 2021 0:12 Snow is no match for city snow plow Dec 15, 2021 Snow is no match for city snow plow 0:12 Dec 15, 2021 1:27 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Bears Updated Dec 19, 2021 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Bears 1:27Updated Dec 19, 2021 Nov. 23 Klamath County Commissioners meeting: Boyd resignation Nov 23, 2021 Nov. 23 Klamath County Commissioners meeting: Boyd resignation Nov 23, 2021 0:14 featured Veterans Day Flyover Nov 11, 2021 featured Veterans Day Flyover 0:14 Nov 11, 2021 0:11 Rogue Pack wolves: October 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Rogue Pack wolves: October 2021 0:11 Oct 25, 2021 MaxRead Businesses Klamath-Spine-Rehab Premier Care Dental EcoSolar and Electric Trending now Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSergeant in sheriff's office faces charges of sexual abuse, harassmentFrom hate crimes to cold medicine, many new Oregon laws take effect Jan. 1Former narcotics detective faces felonies after 1,200 marijuana plants found on propertyKepner's collection of steam locomotives sold to coastal railroadOn a mission to help the dead rest in peaceOne dead, four injured in Highway 97 crashSnow turns to frigid temperatures in basin, regionBullmania returns for New Year's EveLooking Back: This week in Klamath Basin historyNurse suspended for not paying fine imposed by state board Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Local Survey Will your holiday spending habits change this year? You voted: Prices are up, I'll spend more Times are tough, I'll spend less Vote View Results Back Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives