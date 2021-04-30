As one of the oldest faculty unions in the state of Oregon, The Associated Professors of Southern (APSOU) extends our support to the faculty of our sister institution, Oregon Institute of Technology for their ongoing efforts to settle a fair contract for their membership. As the newest faculty union in the state, this will be Oregon Tech — American Association of University Professor’s first contract and an important step in ensuring safety, security and livability for faculty.
The faculty at SOU know well the amount of energy, effort, and sacrifice OIT faculty have poured into contract negotiations while simultaneously pivoting, reimagining, and developing accessible curriculum during the disruption of COVID. Ensuring student success is the primary mission of all Oregon universities. While it might be tempting for the OIT administration to lean on the negative impacts of the pandemic for the institution, it is equally as essential to recognize the importance of having a fair contract for its faculty. We call on the OIT administration to negotiate in good faith so that the faculty can get back to their students.
We are saddened that OIT faculty had to strike. But we believe taking this step was necessary to convince the OIT administration how fundamentally essential a fair contract is for the OIT faculty.
We cannot walk with our friends at OIT, but we remain with you in spirit and solidarity.
Rachel Jochem
APSOU board president