Letter: Sonic boom could help put out forest fires
This letter contains information that could possibly help contain or slow the progress of the terrible forest fires that we are having today.
In the 1960s and 1970s, aircraft returning from overseas would cross the sound barrier, causing a sonic boom that would shake the ground for several miles.
There were times during those years that I would be in the forests cutting firewood or hunting and when these sonic booms occurred. I could see the dust falling out of the trees to the ground! Through complaints and other reasons, the military was informed to slow down over the oceans to eliminate the problems over land.
When a forest fire starts, if you could get the military to pass over the fire at a low altitude and break the sound barrier, the dust would drop and the firefighters could contain the fire before it gets out of control.
The aircraft could be there and gone before the firefighters arrived. If this could be experimented with, I think the results would be astronomical.