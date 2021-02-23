On Feb. 12, Governor Brown loosened the restrictions on the restaurants in Klamath County which was, in my opinion, long overdue.
Opening back up was crucial to the businesses and the economy but also to the public because amid this pandemic we are all struggling to keep our sanity. Socialization is something we all need and I saw this firsthand in the past week as the restaurants have been very busy.
Now with that being said, my husband and I randomly went to several restaurants in the past week and I am pleased to say that the restrictions were being followed by the patrons and the businesses. However, on Feb. 21 we made a second visit to a generally very busy establishment in town and what a disappointment it was.
The place was doing a fine job of social distancing and abiding by the capacity restrictions, however they were not following the mask restrictions. They were allowing people in the door without masks and walking them through the restaurant without masks. Shame on the public for not abiding by the mask restrictions as they are putting the businesses at risk, however the responsibility of enforcing mandatory masks lies solely on the business owner, manager and staff.
My advice to the businesses don't be greedy, because you do not want to lose a buck. Please abide by the restrictions for everyone but mostly for yourselves as you will be the ones that get fined or shut down again. And by all means do not assume you know who is in your restaurant as it could be someone watching and waiting to close you down again. It is my understanding that the OLCC/OSHA do not have to give advance notice when they may be coming by to visit.
Sabrina Higgins
Klamath Falls