I would like to respond to DSA’s letter on Jan. 13. You criticized Rep. Reschke and Sen. Linthicum for not responding or condemning the attack on the Capital in Washington D.C. the way you feel they should have. Sometimes it’s better to say nothing to calm the situation. The rest of the letter is filled with rhetoric and clichés.
It’s strange you mentioned how the left always fights for the right to vote, speak, writ, and think. Today, the left is restricting the right to speech on Twitter and Facebook to certain Americans (that’s not right) and the left also shut down Parler’s social platform (again, that’s not right).
It also states that DSA stands for Democratic Socialists of America. I’m happy with the way America is and don’t want socialism. If you like socialism, that is your right. But please go visit a socialist country or talk to refugees that fled from a socialist country and ask the what they think of socialism. You may be surprised with their answers.
Bob Shaw
Klamath Falls