“The American Socialist tradition is noble," so states Jonathan Chenjeri in his Jan. 6 letter to the editor.
In contrast Roger Baldwin, socialist worker and one of the founders of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) once quipped:
“I am for socialism, disarmament (no doubt civilian disarmament or gun control via private firearms confiscation), and ultimately for abolishing the state itself (our constitutional republic). I seek the social ownership of property, the sole control of those who produce wealth. Communism (Marxism/Leninism) is the goal.”
Must this writer be reminded socialism has failed in every nation and country it was imposed? How did socialism work in Venezuela under the late Communist Dictator Hugo Chavez? Bear in mind the murderous French Revolution (1789-1799) which sowed not only the seeds of both World War 1 (1914-1918) and World War II (1939-1945) and modern totalitarian national Socialism: communist, Nazi, and fascist regimes.
If socialism is so great, then why have generations of political refuges sought escape from this evil godless system of genocide, mass killing, and enslavement?
James Farmer
Merrill