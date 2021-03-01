I guess I am old fashioned but I still expect news stories to be written in such a way that I can’t tell what the author’s opinion is about the subject of which they are writing.
I expect opinion pieces to be in the editorial part of the paper. I find that I can tell the opinion of the author of almost any Associated Press story in the first couple of lines. For example, on the front page of the Herald and News on February 23, the article "Southern Oregon senators sweep into power in state GOP" begins with “A far-right senator who has rebelled against ...”. I know right away, while there is probably some truth in this story, this AP author has a bias and is slanting this news and in, my opinion, it belongs in the editorial section of the paper.
I find that most of our local reporters still do the "news," but if I am reading an AP story, I am on guard for slanted news that sometimes leaves out facts that do not fit the narrative that the author wants to project.
Stephen Goode
Klamath Falls