As a member of OIT faculty who taught for 15 years in the business management department, I served as department chair, on faculty senate executive committee and as senate president. I know the issues faculty struggle with. However, I came to OIT after 25 years in private industry as a health care administrator so I also know how academic management differs dramatically from the corporate world.
The key difference is shared governance, a term foreign to corporate managers. I recommend doing a web search for clarity, but simply put, shared governance means the running of the institution is the responsibility of all stakeholders, faculty, staff and students as well as administration. Shared governance stresses collegiality over hierarchy, systematic process toward goal attainment and independent voices to protect the interests of all stakeholders. It runs deep and apparently has been disregarded by President Naganathan’s administration, the result of which is the plummeting morale we now see at OIT.
I have read the letters of others in the community and feel compelled to note that there is so much more to the issues than compensation. Faculty are not demanding the huge pay increase that some believe, nor are they ignoring the importance of students in the equation. They are demanding equity.
Faculty's current compensation falls below 87% of peer comparators and while they have not received even a 2% COLA salary adjustment in two years, administration salaries have increased 18.7% in the same two-year span. If space allowed I’d gladly elaborate on the many other issues.
Administrators come and go while faculty remain. We must support faculty in their struggles because when the current administration is gone, faculty will still be here, still delivering the kind of education OIT has become famous for. Faculty deliver the education our students receive, not administrators.
Join me in supporting OIT faculty.
Marla R. Miller
Klamath Falls