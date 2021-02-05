There was ageism in the Jan. 27 Herald & News on page A1 above the fold when a Hood River resident, age 75, photographed on her front porch, bemoaned to media she had understood she was entitled to COVID vaccine shots, but teachers were getting precedence.
She claimed, “I’m being careful, but without vaccine I could die”. Isn’t that the inevitable for us all?
Never fear death. Fear, too, can kill. Besides, it’s not worth the energy.
In same edition Chuck Michel of Bonanza (age unknown), wrote a letter to the editor, asserting similar ageism. He listed a litany of health issues, yes most always attributed to advance age, but also to smoking.
I’m 82 and undergoing chemotherapy, not for cancer but a blood blemish only named about a decade ago. I’ve also had breast cancer twice. Then two years ago I lost a 55-year-old son to a blood clot. It’s called life. Life’s long-term tendency is to not always give us what we want.
As seniors: Over our sufficient decades haven’t we mastered patience?
This isn’t our playing field, it’s natures. Dig deep for that patience and know teachers and students back in classrooms is one step toward normalcy.
Stay well.
Barbara H. Turk
Klamath Falls