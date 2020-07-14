Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Senate should fix PPE supply chain

As states like Oregon begin to reopen, COVID-19 cases are surging, and that doesn’t bode well for healthcare workers who still lack proper personal protective equipment). The U.S. Senate has an opportunity to fix the medical supply chain now.

The House of Representatives recently passed a coronavirus package that includes parts of the Medical Supply Transparency and Delivery Act, which would establish a central, transparent system for producing and distributing medical supplies. It would help resolve our current situation, where states are having to bid against each other to get desperately needed PPE.

It is now time for the Senate to act. Oregon’s senators already support the Medical Supply Transparency and Delivery Act. They should push Senate leadership to include the bill in the next coronavirus legislative package, which they’re expected to take up later this month.

It’s up to the Senate now to keep our health care heroes safe while they save lives.

Spencer Young

OSPIRG Field Outreach Director

Portland

