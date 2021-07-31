Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
Letter: Senate legislation can reduce opioid addition, overdoses
Subscribe Today!Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Senate legislation can reduce opioid addition, overdoses
Fueled by the overprescription of powerful painkillers, the opioid crisis has ravaged Oregon for more than two decades. According to the CDC, this past year saw the highest drug overdose death rate on record, with roughly 90,000 Americans dying in the 12 months to October 2020.
Across the U.S., there were over 150 million opioid prescriptions written in 2019, and Oregon’s prescription rate was higher than the national average.
While opioids are important treatments for some patients in some situations, they are not a one-size-fits-all approach. Unfortunately, that’s how Medicare’s coverage policy treats them, creating a disincentive for physicians like me to prescribe safe, non-opioid pain management alternatives when appropriate.
To remove these barriers and make sure more patients and providers can better access non-opioid drugs and devices, Senator Jeff Merkley is sponsoring the Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction in the Nation (NOPAIN) Act. I thank Senator Merkley for his leadership and urge our entire congressional delegation to support this commonsense, bipartisan bill.