Listening to a few of our leaders recently, they believe in the protesters, they are on the side of the protesters looting and intimidating the citizens of our country. These same leaders believe in defunding the police, redistributing their budgeted, taxpayer funds. They also denounce citizens for protecting their own property. They want more gun control.
Sorry, you can’t have it both ways. We in America have the Second Amendment. We Americans can protect our own property. I will protect my family and property. Stand up and be counted, don’t be bullied. Back the law enforcement community.
Bob Shaw
Klamath Falls