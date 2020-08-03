Meetings held by local school districts on school football fields explain to families the newest burdens placed upon them to keep the system running. Ironically, the districts ask for community support, pleading that families opt-in to the district rather than signing up with online solutions based in other regions of the country.
Oregon has not been agile enough to meet the pressing needs of our moment, to listen to the voices of our children, nor to address the concerns of our marginalized citizens who face the daily question of survival.
Maybe this is a time for us to relearn as a community that outside cold weather makes for exuberant children who feel alive and resilient. Responding to pandemics, Denmark is creating outdoor schools and the U.S. did so in 1918. Why not us?
Our school buildings and grounds are expansive. We have beautiful child-friendly libraries with awesome librarians. We have ample outdoor space throughout the county. We have a large fairground. The fairground has buildings, arenas and outdoor areas which are not being utilized and staff who are losing their jobs due to COVID-19. All of these could be resources for our children to thrive within. Schools are in a position to be the guiding light during these trying times. Instead we box our children into isolated indoor spaces at home or in schools.
There are so many better ways to do this. Our insistence in keeping our old structures intact while attempting to create something necessarily new will be our undoing.
Let us open our schools, inside and outside, our libraries, our parks, our clubs, our fairgrounds to the children to learn in. An online “homeschooling” course based in New York City cannot compete with that. Come on, Oregon! Let’s lead the way to save our children and ourselves. We can do this.
Griffin Toffler
Klamath Falls