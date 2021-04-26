I write to you today as a retired educator who served in various capacities the families and children of my community over the last 30-plus years.
I firmly believe that raising thoughtful, compassionate, competent children is the most important task given a community. A strong community depends on the education and health of all its members. In a spirit of shared commitment to the common good, I ask you to realize the importance of a strong school board.
Elections are on the horizon and your interest in choosing board members who represent and care about all their constituents is vital. Our diverse community experiences the common strain of competing needs, occupations, interests, and access to resources and power.
A strong board member has the ability to place themselves in other people’s shoes, no matter how different they are. A strong board member must care about educators; working families; strong unions; diversity; constant and respectful communication among themselves, all community members and staff.
Strong board members are ones who have a history here, who understand the idiosyncrasies of our particular basin home. They must have deep knowledge of the school system and want to make it work for everyone. They must feel deeply that regardless of the thankless nature of the job, they want to be here for our students and staff.
If we’ve all learned one thing in the last election, regardless of which side of the fence you were on, your involvement and your vote matter. Education is hands-down the most vital tool humanity has at our disposal, I ask you to become familiar with the candidates in this upcoming election. Look for those candidates who have our common welfare at heart and will not yield to the loudest voices.
Nancy Warrington
Klamath Falls