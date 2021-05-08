The Herald and News recent election forum asked city school board candidates about the challenges facing Klamath schools. With the exception of Ashley Wendt-Lusich, none mentioned the most worrying challenge, much less proposed solutions: According to state test scores, half of KU 11th graders are non-proficient in English and three-quarters are non-proficient in math.
Those kids will graduate — since everyone graduates today — into a globalized economy where skills are more crucial than ever before. How will our kids compete?
We all support the teachers, staff and administrators who work every day to give our kids a quality education. And yes, our educational challenges are mostly demographic. Our schools must educate kids from broken families where poverty, substance abuse and absenteeism hinder progress.
But if our kids can’t read, write and do math proficiently, I don’t care what the candidates say about everything else. We need to get the fundamentals right.
Improving education isn’t just about our kids’ futures. Our local economy also depends on it. Superintendent Hillyer acknowledged in 2017 that middle class families are shifting their kids to the county schools. What will happen to your home value or the city’s tax base if that continues?
Likewise, Sky Lakes needs to hire doctors so we don’t have to travel to Medford or Bend for care. Klamath offers amazing places to live coupled with a low cost of living. But when those doctors go to Realtor.com they will see their local elementary school receives only a 3 or 4 out of 10 score from GreatSchools.org. Bend offers them a magnet elementary school ranked 9-out-of-10.
I don’t expect school board candidates to come in with a full education reform agenda. But I wish I saw greater recognition of where educational achievement currently stands and greater urgency to meet those challenges.
Andrew Biggs
Klamath Falls