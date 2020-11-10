Just when I think things cant get any worse.
COVID-19 turns into a global pandemic and has everyone wearing masks, staying home and washing everything endlessly. No toilet paper!
Social distancing, I thought that was a lifestyle for some ranch folks. Drought and water issues and fish issues. Then the economy goes belly up and good people cant pay their bills. Then the government sends everyone a check and next teases that they might do it again, but not really. Then the schools close, no wait they are open, no they are closed. Now they are open part time but I don’t know which days my grandkids attend.
No football, then yes football, but with no fans in the stands. No new television shows, then new shows starting in November. Then comes the endless parade of political ads culminating in an election that no one is really happy about.
Just when it cant get any worse, the word comes that there is no more Sunday paper. I mean a Saturday paper? The Saturday funnies? Really?
This feels like life is just piling on and we realize that the light at the end of the tunnel is an on coming train!
Bill Swartz
Klamath Falls