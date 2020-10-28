Sanitary district tries to divide community
The South Suburban Sanitary District spent the last year trying to divide this town.
They put their patrons up against the Rollinghills/Reeder Road and the North Poe Valley communities because it was imperative that the Rollinghills/Reeder Road and North Poe Valley communities sacrifice their land, their homes, their health and their way of life so the SSSD could save face after procrastinating for more than 10 years to meet DEQ requirements.
Since the Klamath County planning commission and the Klamath County Commissioners both unanimously voted to deny the Reeder and North Poe Valley projects, the SSSD has been working like they received approval for their project.
Why would the SSSD spend $5.5 million of its customers’ hard-earned money to buy property on North Poe Valley that they were told they could not use for their wastewater treatment project? Why would the SSSD spend another $500,000 to buy land off Reeder for their vetoed wastewater treatment project?
If money is such a concern of theirs, why are they recklessly spending it on land they have been told that they can’t use? Why didn’t they instead spend this money to upgrade their current system to meet DEQ requirements?
Instead, according to their 2020-2021 budget, they have spent more money in the last nine months than they will bring in as revenue from the sewer rates that they charge. How is this an ethical way of spending money?
The SSSD continues to show that they aren’t working in favor of their customers. It’s time that we stop playing into their scheme to divide us and ask the SSSD board what is really going on.
Lisa Stringer
Klamath Falls