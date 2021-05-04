The South Suburban Sanitary District is attempting to pipe several miles of waste water onto farm lands both off Reeder Road and in Poe Valley.
Their initial application to do so was denied by both the county planning commission and Klamath County commissioners. The SSSD then appealed it at the LUBA and because not a single representative from Klamath County was present at this hearing the denial was overturned thus allowing them to continue to move forward.
Hundreds of people have opposed this action due to the impact on them. Numerous documentations presented indicates how and why this is not a good idea. Piping waste water to large pools on quality farm land and then use it for irrigation at the expense of those who live right next to it is a concern.
One alternative is to join with the city waste facility that is in very close proximity, process both wastes to a class A quality then allow it to go down river to the Klamath Refuge and farming communities for irrigation at a time it is vitally needed makes good sense. However, the SSSD has spent literally millions of dollars purchasing farm land that only a handful of farmers will benefit from.
SSSD recently attempted to justify their plans with twisted and distorted truths in the paper. Is this because two SSSD board positions are up for re-election and for the first time they are being challenged by two opponents who feel the monies to SSSD have not been spent wisely? SSSD is now planning to give a 10% rate reduction. Why now? The opponents have done their homework and are very qualified to be on this board. Michael Koger and Kevin Harter are willing and able to take on this responsibility and should be voted into these positions.
Carolyn Souders
Klamath Falls