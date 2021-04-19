We are having one of the toughest water years in history and it’s looking grim for all of us that make a living by growing and producing food for our nation. It is time to look at innovative ways to do things that benefit the entire Klamath Basin including our farmers, ranchers and wildlife refuges.
Unfortunately, the South Suburban Sanitary District plans to destroy prime ag land by covering it in sewage sludge and watering it with class B and C wastewater.
I know the district has to do something to meet regulations, but there’s a better way than expanding the sewer treatment plant from Maywood Dive, out about 10 miles through the community to prime ag land out on North Poe Valley and Reeder Roads.
They could go a step further and look at alternatives that actually preserves our ag land and provides an enormous benefit to our farmers, ranchers, wildlife refuges, and community. The district could go the extra mile and treat the wastewater to unrestricted class A level which would make it useful for irrigation throughout the entire Klamath Basin.
I think we can all agree our entire basin would benefit from more irrigation water. Additionally, they could process the bio solids more than they propose to and develop it into class A compost like the city of Klamath Falls does.
From the CDC: “four major types of human disease-causing organisms (pathogens) that can be found in sewage: (1) bacteria, (2) viruses, (3) protozoa, and (4) helminths (parasitic worms). Class B biosolids may contain the same types of pathogens as the source sewage, but at reduced concentrations.”
The district should be seeking a long range plan for solving this issue, not this short term proposal that will require additional additions and modification in the near future.
Luther Horsley
Klamath Falls