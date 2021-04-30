The current board and director of the South Suburban Sanitary District are not listening to this community. The people who are affected by the wastewater and biosolids projects are not SSSD patrons and were not given a choice of where the project would be located, nor are their questions and frustrations being heard.
Clearly it is not welcome at both sites, but the SSSD continues to disregard the neighbors’ concerns.
At the biosolids hearing, it became quite evident that the SSSD’s patrons have been lied to about how their money has been spent. Nearly $6 million dollars has been spent to date on a proposal that is not a sure thing. Why would a utility company buy land for more than it is worth, and then allow people to farm it for free? How is this saving their patrons’ money? What certainty does this give the patrons that their rates won't continue to go up? The SSSD is not being transparent about the details for these projects as most of the customers of the SSSD are in the dark about it.
Additionally, the SSSD reports that they have no other options, but this problem has already been solved by the city of Klamath Falls. The best thing for this community is a partnership between the city and SSSD and sending the wastewater to KDD. Our farmers need this water — not just the ones located in proximity to this project.
Once again, the city has a solution for the biosolids, too. They turned the solids into Class A compost that can be used for fertilizing lawns and other uses. The city clearly knows how to solve these problems in logical and resourceful ways while the SSSD continues to be deceptive. Please vote for Michael Koger and Kevin Harter so that the SSSD can move forward in a positive manner.
Sally MacLeod
Klamath Falls