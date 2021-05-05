Nobody wants to pay higher sewer bills. To get beyond emotions, some facts: Oregon law requires, within five years, the sewer district water discharge must be improved. That will happen. The question is cost and rural effects.
The district has done years of studies which show the least costly, acceptable approach is using the recycled water (which is what treated sewage water becomes), for irrigating grazing land. That is a big dollars-and-cents benefit as drought years increase.
Unbiased experts (both federal EPA and state DEQ) support use of recycled water. Near my dad's place in Idaho I have driven by a recycled water field and notice no smell. But, yes, there may be a slight smell sometimes. Like Lake Ewauna in summer, like the city facility near South Sixth, like the pump station across the street from Favell Museum and like many farming operations there are smells out there. But none of them are a big deal.
To get irrigation water for farmers and to avoid very much more costly treatment approaches, let's vote for the existing sewer board members. They are very experienced and have worked hard to keep rates down — and even 10% lower next year. Vote for the incumbents to avoid higher sewer costs which would come with other treatment alternatives.
Dave Potter
Klamath Falls